Gurugram vaccinates nearly 60% as private centres step up

Haryana’s Gurugram has vaccinated nearly 60 per cent of its over 15-lakh-strong population against Covid-19 as private vaccination centres have recently begun playing a major role in covering a major part of the district’s residents with at least one dose.

Gurugram had inoculated 8.85 lakh people by Monday through a network of 77 government hospitals and 66 private medical facilities, according to the Co-WIN website. More than 11 per cent of the district has been jabbed with a second dose, far ahead of the nation's current rate that still languishes below 3 per cent, and also in excess of Haryana’s 4.2 per cent.

Gurugram accounts for an astounding 15.3 per cent of all vaccine doses in the state, with Faridabad a distant second with a 9.6 per cent dosage share.

One of the standout features of Gurugram’s vaccine drive has been the ratio of private vaccination centres to government hospitals. The district has almost 9 vaccinations run by private players for every 10 government hospitals. Neighbouring Delhi, as a whole, has less than two government hospitals for every 10.

The participation of private players also reflects in the share of vaccine doses being doled out as private hospitals had administered almost 2.5 times more doses than government hospitals this month up to June 13. However, this was mostly because government hospitals did not carry out vaccinations for those between the ages of 18 and 45 since their workers were taking part in sero survey training.

Still, private hospitals accounted for nearly a quarter of vaccinations in May. In a boost to the performance of private hospitals, officials in the district have allowed private hospitals to conduct vaccinations for the 18-44 age group 24x7, according to media reports.

The Haryana Health Department has also claimed that vaccine wastage in the state was around 2-3 per cent, which would put it among the lowest in the country.