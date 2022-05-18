Deve Gowda turns 90; Modi, Bommai send birthday wishes

H D Deve Gowda turns 90; birthday wishes from Modi, Bommai

The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 01:04 ist
Former Karnataka CM H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

He offered puja at the Venkateshwara temple, J P Nagar, with his wife Chennamma.

Wishes came pouring in for the nonagenarian who is known to be on good terms with leaders cutting across party lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to send out a tweet wishing the senior leader. Calling him a 'statesman"', Modi wished him a long and healthy life.

While Home Minister Araga Jnanendra paid a visit to Gowda's home to wish him personally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other leaders in the state cutting across party lines extended greetings online.

Leaders from other states, including Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu were among a host of other leaders who wished him on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also marked his 74 birthday and Gowda conveyed his wishes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
H D Deve Gowda
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 