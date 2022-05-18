H D Deve Gowda turns 90; birthday wishes from Modi, Bommai

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

He offered puja at the Venkateshwara temple, J P Nagar, with his wife Chennamma.

Wishes came pouring in for the nonagenarian who is known to be on good terms with leaders cutting across party lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to send out a tweet wishing the senior leader. Calling him a 'statesman"', Modi wished him a long and healthy life.

Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2022

While Home Minister Araga Jnanendra paid a visit to Gowda's home to wish him personally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other leaders in the state cutting across party lines extended greetings online.

Leaders from other states, including Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu were among a host of other leaders who wished him on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also marked his 74 birthday and Gowda conveyed his wishes.