Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas to remain in jail, bail plea to be heard on April 29

Ravi Rana and Navneet Singh Rana have failed to secure immediate relief from the Mumbai City Civil & Sessions Court, which posted their bail application for April 29.

The independent MLA-MP couple’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant moved the bail application; however, the court on Tuesday asked the prosecution to file its reply on April 29 and decided to hear the application at the same time.

On Sunday, the duo was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bandra Magistrate’s Court, where they also filed a bail plea. On Monday, they decided to withdraw the bail plea and approach the Mumbai Sessions Court.

In the plea, Merchant contended that the call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, was not a calculated move to promote feelings of enmity or hatred and the charge under section 153(A) cannot be sustained.

