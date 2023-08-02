Haryana clashes: Security tightened in parts of Delhi

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the Haryana violence.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 12:10 ist
Drones being used for surveillance as the Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, at Geeta Colony, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.

Read | Haryana seeks 20 RAF companies amid tension in Nuh

"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.

"Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police said.

Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the Haryana violence.

