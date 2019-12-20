Haryana: Cow protection in Jatland under scanner

When it comes to the ‘holy’ cow, Haryana takes pride in flaunting it’s ‘holier than thou’ credentials on cow protection.

But ever since the state implemented newer and stricter laws in the name of cow protection— banning cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef— not a single person has been convicted.

All accused tried under the new laws have been acquitted by courts, putting a question mark on the probe agency.

Muslim-dominated Nuh in Mewat region of Jatland accounts for a maximum number of cases registered under the new anti-cow slaughter laws.

As many as 792 cases were registered by the police in Nuh district until March 2019 this year.

A total of 13 such criminal cases have so far been decided by the competent courts.

Not a single person was convicted for any offence under the cow protection laws. All the accused in these many cases were acquitted by the Courts in the face of a failed prosecution.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, which is seized of the matter, isn’t pleased with the status of cow protection under the new laws.

High Court Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu has now asked the additional advocate general Haryana, Pawan Girdhar, to visit Nuh district and submit a report.

Girdhar will analyse the situation on the anti-cow slaughter law and its implementation.

He will report to the Court on the status of the slaughter of cows in Nuh.

Given the sensitivity of the visit, the court has directed the state police to ensure adequate protection of the visiting additional advocate general.

It is alleged that the accused in cases have been acquitted on account of loopholes in police probes.

A year after the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government came to power on its own for the first time in 2014 in Haryana, laws that included a ban on cow slaughter and cow smuggling were enacted.

Sale and consumption of beef was also banned.

Offenders would attract punishment up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

Law enforcement agencies have found it difficult to implement the law effectively in Haryana owing to certain constraints that are to be addressed based on the fact-finding report and the ruling of the Court.

The High Court will resume hearing in the case on January 10, 2020.