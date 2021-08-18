Haryana government bans use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda'

Haryana government bans use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda'

A decision in this regard was taken by CM Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 18 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 19:03 ist
The delegation urged Khattar to ban the use of the word as it hurts sentiments of followers of saint Gorakhnath. Credit: PTI Photo

The Haryana government has banned the use of word "Gorakh Dhanda", generally used to describe unethical practices.

A decision in this regard was taken by CM Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The delegation urged Khattar to ban the use of the word as it hurts sentiments of followers of saint Gorakhnath.

The CM said as Gorakhnath was a saint and using this word in any official language, speech or in any context hurts sentiments of his followers, therefore, the use of the word in whatsoever context has been completely banned.

Gorakhnath was a saint and a temple dedicated to him is located at Gord village, 20 km from Sonepat.

