Heatwave deaths: Inadequate coolers, ACs, disrupted power amid lapses in UP's Ballia hospital

Amid heatwave-triggered deaths in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the district administration has taken a strict note of the several lapses found in the government hospital that has seen scores of deaths in the past few days.

A report in The Indian Express on Wednesday said that the hospital has been overflowing with patients coming in through the day and that has resulted in a full in-patient department(IPD). With two doctors trying to manage the seemingly never-ending influx of patients a drop in temperature from 43 to 41 degree Celsius has helped to better the condition of the patients.

Although the district health officials have remained evasive about the actual death numbers, the local press claimed that 70 people admitted to the hospital died in a week’s time till Sunday, owing to severe heatwave in the district and nearby region. A team of doctors was rushed to Ballia to investigate the incident and submit a report.

The Chief Medical Superintendent S K Yadav told IE that a lot of the patients who died were senior citizens with existing health issues that aggravated their condition.

“A majority of them were elderly and suffering from issues such as diabetes, respiratory illness. They were getting treatment at bigger institutes such as Institute of Medical Sciences – Varanasi, AIIMS Delhi, and AIIMS Gorakhpur," he was quoted as saying.

The report said district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who took cognisance of the deaths and inspected the hospital spoke to a contractor to ensure the hospital will be kept clean.

Lack of coolers, adequate water taps and erratic power supply in the area are some of the issues families of the victims have pointed out.

In view of the heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday held a meeting with the officials asking them to ensure no unnecessary power cuts happen in the state and said there should be a provision to purchase more electricity if needed.

The issue of power transformers catching fire should be immediately resolved and a heatwave action plan should be implemented in zoological parks and sanctuaries, he said in a statement.