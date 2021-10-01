Here's why Delhi's private liquor stores will remain shut for 45 days

All private liquor stores in Delhi will remain shut for about 45 days in order to implement the new excise policy in the national capital that will mark the government's exit from the alcohol business.

Until November 16, only government liquor stores will function across the city while private ones will remain shut to acquire the new licenses and make other arrangements under the new norms.

Delhi government runs about 60 per cent of the 850 alcohol stores in the city. From November 17, it will completely exit the liquor business in an attempt to increase transparency, revenue and service quality. The licenses will be alloted via open tenders to private ventures, who are only allowed to operate with the new licenses.

As many as 26 municipal wards will have no open liquor stores for over a month as they were only catered to by private players. Besides, there are 80 wards that have no liquor vendors.

Under the new policy, the government has decided to divide the city into 32 zones and scatter licenses across the zones in an equal manner to facilitate liquor business. Each zone will have about 8-10 wards, with about 27 outlets.

The ambitious new policy also allows the online sale of liquor through apps and websites. It also envisages five super-premium stores for high-end products. It also does away with iron grills -- mandating that stores are at least 500 square feet and that the customers are able to browse and buy the product of their choice.

However, officials have reportedly said the changes may take time as the new vendors have to find land and construct stores.

Check out DH's latest videos