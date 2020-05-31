Highest spike of 1,295 new coronavirus cases in Delhi takes total to over 19K

Daily COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Delhi with Sunday reporting 1,295 cases, the highest for a single day, and an addition of 57 deaths to the toll.

With this, the national capital has 19,844 cases since the first one was reported on March 2. Of this, 16,326 or 82.27 per cent of total cases reported in May alone. Since May 18 when lockdown 4.0 came into effect with more relaxations, there were 9,820 cases or 60.14 per cent of the cases reported this month.

Of the 57 deaths, four were reported on Saturday and nine were on Friday.

According to the medical bulletin, 10,893 patients are still under treatment, including 5,781 in home isolation. It said 416 were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,478.

So far, Delhi has tested 2.12 lakh samples, which includes 6,045 new samples.