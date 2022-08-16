Himachal Governor administers oath to two High Court judges

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly appointed judges -- Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh -- of the High Court here in a simple but an impressive ceremony.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed were among those present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan where Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President regarding their appointments.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Judges of the High Court, Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, Justice P.S. Rana, MLAs, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, chairman of various boards and corporations, besides senior officers attended the ceremony.