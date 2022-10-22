Himachal BJP rebel joins Nalagarh fight as independent

Himachal Pradesh: BJP rebel files nomination as independent candidate in Nalagarh, uses 'Mera kya kasoor?' rally cry

Thakur was hoping to get a BJP ticket but was denied

  Oct 22 2022
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Krishan Lal Thakur, a BJP rebel in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Nalagarh for the Nov. 12 elections, according to an Indian Express report At a rally, his supporters showed posters that asked the question "Mera kya kasoor?" ("what is my fault?").

Thakur was hoping to get a BJP ticket but was denied. Instead, the saffron party fielded the sitting MLA from Nalagarh L S Rana, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP. Rana had defeated Thakur in the 2017 polls but Thakur had defeated him in 2012. Thakur pointed out that his 2017 defeat was marginal as he had lost by less than 1,300 votes.

Thakur made his nomination-filing a party with music and dance. His supporters lifted him on their shoulders. Thakur asked, "Maine school upgrade karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Hospital mein naye bed sanction karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Naye college banwaye... kya ye hai mera kasoor" ("Was it my fault that I got schools upgraded, got new hospital beds sanctioned, got new colleges?").

Thakur broke down several times during his speech. "I know how to get work done," he said. Thakur said the BJP ticket denial was an act of "dacoity (daaka) on the people of Nalagarh". He then told the gathering to use the power of the ballot to answer the "dacoity".

