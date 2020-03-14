Hindu Mahasabha hosts 'gaumutra party' to prevent novel coronavirus

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread its terror throughout the world. Thousands are affected; the number of positive cases in India has risen to 84 and India's death toll stands at 2 people. In a scenario when scientists are busy hunting for a cure, the All India Hindu Mahasabha came up with a bizarre plan that appeared to justify the oft-used tagline 'Incredible India'.

On Saturday, members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha offered cow urine to a caricature of the coronavirus. They hosted a gaumutra (cow urine) party, which according to them helps to ward off COVID-19. The event has been organised at the Hindu Mahasabha Bhawan in New Delhi, and there are plans for such ‘parties’ to be conducted across the country.

One wonders what the next miracle COVID-19 defense will be that will pop up and claim to be the ulimate cure.