Hindus in UP able to celebrate festivals under BJP rule, Yogi says in a bid to paint SP 'pro-Muslim'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Hindus were not allowed to celebrate their festivals under the previous government but could now do so in the BJP regime.

His comments indicated that 'hard-core Hindutva' would form the core of his speeches during campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state and also sought to paint the past regimes as 'pro-Muslim'.

"The difference between us and the previous government (SP) is clear.....we were not allowed to celebrate our festivals....now we can," Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at Sonebhadra.

"The previous government did not allow Kanwar Yatras nor did it allow Durga Puja celebrations...now Kanwar Yatras are being undertaken by the devotees," he said.

The chief minister also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that the SP government had ordered firing on the 'Ram Bhakts' at Ayodhya. "A grand Ram Temple is under construction in the BJP regime.....the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is also becoming grander," he added.

Adityanath, who inaugurated several developmental projects in the district before addressing the meeting, also mentioned the measures being taken by his government, as well as the NDA government at the Centre, for the welfare of people.

In his earlier speeches as well, Adityanath had raked up issues on cow slaughter, kabristan (graveyard), renovation of mosques, among others, to dub the previous SP regime as 'pro-Muslim'.

"Those who loved kabristan, spent money on the same, and those who love their religion and culture, are spending money for their beautification and renovation," Adityanath had said at a meeting in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and former BJP national president Amit Shah have also, in their public meetings, made mention of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb – who had 'demolished' several Hindu temples.

