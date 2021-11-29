Hospitals Gurugram alerted against Covid-19 variant

Hospitals in Gurugram alerted against spread of Covid-19 variant

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 29 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 11:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Gurugram Health department has issued necessary directions to government and private health facilities against the 'Delta plus' variant of Covid-19 across the district, an official said.

Although the district has not yet reported any case of the Delta plus variant, the Health department has written to all officials and authorities to stay alert against the variant.

The department has chalked out an action plan with the district task force to fight the new variant, the health officials added.

"We have received orders from the state government that people coming from Britain, Brazil, Bangladesh, China, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Botswana and South Africa should be kept under special scanner. Quarantine and testing will also be ensured. For this, the cooperation of the police will be taken," Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Virender Yadav, told IANS.

"We have sent an e-mail to government and private hospitals in the district amid the Delta plus variant. A physical meeting with the district task force along with government and private hospital authorities will be conducted on Monday related to the matter," Yadav said.

"We have directed private hospitals to ensure Covid testing for people coming from other countries and report to the district Health department on a routine basis," he added.

"An intensive screening campaign will be carried out in all crowded places. Besides, private health facilities have also been asked to update the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal. The number of rapid antigen testing will increase in all health centres, housing condominiums, corporate offices and other crowded places. The vaccination drive will also be carried out along with testing," the CMO said.

Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
gurugram
Uttar Pradesh

