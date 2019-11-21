Humiliation for BJP as party lawmakers corner own govt

BJP was once again left red faced after two of its lawmakers took their own government to task for what they alleged ''failing'' to stop corruption and provide succor to the common people.

BJP legislator from Puranpur assembly constituency Baburam Paswan slammed the state government for its ''inability'' to take action against corrupt officials.

''Corruption continues even in the Yogi Adityanath government...there is no control over corrupt officials,'' Paswan was heard saying in a video that went viral on the social networking sites.

Another MLA Shyam Prakash from Gopamau assembly constituency also took potshots on his government saying that it had failed to address the concerns of the people.

''The ordinary people continue to suffer....only the bureaucrats are enjoying,'' the lawmaker said in a message on his Facebook page.

As an embarrassed BJP sought clarifications from the MLAs, they said that they only intended express what they felt and that there was no intention to embarrass the party or the government.

Earlier also senior party leaders, including several MLAs, had embarrassed the saffron party, when they had attended a meeting addressed by expelled Unnao rape accused party lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Senger, when he had been released on parole to attend the last rites of his brother a few days back.

Senger's photo had also appeared in the hoardings carrying pictures of prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently at a function on the occasion of Diwali festival.

A few MLAs and at least one MP had also visited rape accused former union minister and senior BJP leader Chinmayananda in jail in Shahajahanpur, about 175 kilometres from here.