Hungry much? MP lawyer eating glass for last 45 years

Hunger can lead people to eat all sorts of things. But it has recently taken a whole new turn, when a video of a man eating glasses went vital. In an ANI video, Dayaram Sahu, a lawyer from Dindori can be seen eating glasses, almost nonchalantly. According to Sahu, he has been doing this for the last 40-45 years.

"It's an addiction for me. This habit has caused damage to my teeth. I wouldn't suggest others to follow as it's dangerous for health. I have reduced eating it now", he said.