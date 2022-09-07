Husband, wife stab each other to death in Delhi

A man and his wife allegedly stabbed each other to death while one of their sons suffered injuries during the scuffle in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, police said.

A senior police official said that on Tuesday at around 9:15 pm, several PCR calls were received at Laxmi Nagar police station regarding the quarrel and stabbing between a man and his wife in West Guru Angad Nagar.

Immediately, a police team was sent to the spot. The police found that one Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their minor son were badly injured. They all had stab wounds. Their other son rushed downstairs to call for help.

"All three injured persons were taken to the hospital where during treatment, Neeraj and his wife Jyoti succumbed to their injuries. Initial inquiry revealed that both husband and wife did not have a cordial relationship and they used to quarrel frequently. Yesterday also during a quarrel, Neeraj assaulted his wife and one of his children aged 13. However, during the scuffle, he also suffered injuries," the police said.

The police learnt that the couple fought on the first floor and both the children rushed towards the ground floor to raise an alarm over the incident. Hearing the noises, neighbours made PCR calls.

The bodies of the couple have been sent to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that a case was lodged and they were looking into the matter.