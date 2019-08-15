I-Day at Red Fort: Visitors bring raincoats along

White, green and blue raincoats dotted the historic Red Fort premises on Thursday after early-morning showers and subsequent drizzles as people gathered to hear the prime minister on Independence Day enjoyed the pleasant weather.

The showers, however, left the Red Fort lawns soggy.

For a major part of the function, people did not face any trouble due to a cool breeze.

Children, who started converging at the venue as early as 5 am, had brought raincoats along.

Dignitaries and special invitees seated on the ramparts of the 17th-century monument were also seen wearing transparent raincoats as it drizzled intermittently during the PM's address.

"This was the first time I attended the Independence Day celebration. I was really excited to come here and the weather was really good. The drizzle and fresh air just made my day," said Pooja, a Class 6 student.

Anushka Bansal, a student of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, said, "We were given caps and water bottles as a precaution against the heat. The weather did not cause any problem. However, the accumulation of mud at a few spots due to rains led to some inconvenience."

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 10.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am on Thursday and humidity levels at 97 per cent.

Heavy waterlogging was reported from a few areas in the city that affected traffic in Badarpur and Mundka.