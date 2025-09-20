Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Social media post triggers violence in Gujarat's Vadodara

A few people including police personnel were injured in stone-pelting but the situation was swiftly brought under control, officials said.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 14:21 IST
India NewsGujaratVadodara

Follow us on :

Follow Us