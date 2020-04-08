‘If Shabir Shah can spend years in jail, why can't people stay indoors to prevent coronavirus spread?'

Asking people to follow lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread, jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s medico wife on Wednesday cited her hubby's example saying if Shah can spend years in jail, why cannot people stay indoors.

“My husband has spent 33-years in jail because of his strong political belief. Still, he is confined in New Delhi's Tihar jail where he has been kept in a 6x6 cell. People should learn from him and act upon the advisories issued for their wellbeing,” Dr Bilquis, who works as a resident medical officer (RMO) at Srinagar’s JLNM Hospital, was quoted as having said by a local news gathering agency.

“COVID-19 attacks indiscriminately without knowing who is employed or unemployed, old or young, doctor or engineer. It is our collective responsibility to stay away from gatherings and remain indoors for time being,” she advised.

Dr Bilquis said that she was unable to understand why people were scared and fleeing from quarantine centres. “I have not visited my home for the last couple of weeks. My husband is also in Tihar Jail. I along with other health experts are screening and monitoring patients continuously, so people should behave maturely and assist administration at this juncture,” she added.

Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2017 in a decade-old alleged terror financing case. He has been logged in Tihar prison since. Shah remained in jail from September 1989 to October 1994 for propagating separatist ideology. Earlier, he had been in and out of jail since 1968.

For serving long years in jail, Shah was known among his supporters as Nelson Mandela of Kashmir.