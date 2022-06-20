IMD predicts heavy rain in Chennai, adjoining districts

The rain have brought a reprieve from the scorching heat in Chennai

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 20 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 12:54 ist
An ice cream vendor pushes his cart through a street during a heavy rain shower in Chennai on December 30, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Chennai and the adjoining districts on Monday.

On Sunday night, heavy downpour inundated several parts of the state capital, including the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam localities.

An upper air circulation caused the steady spell of rain which started only as a drizzle on Sunday evening turn into heavy showers.

Weather models also showed winds changing to westerlies, which led to thunderstorms across the city and suburbs.

The heavy rain on Sunday, according to the IMD, is an indication of more thunderstorms in the coming days in Chennai and suburbs other than the possibility of the downpour on Monday.

The rain have brought a reprieve from the scorching heat in Chennai.

