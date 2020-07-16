In just 15-days, Covid-19 deaths double in J&K; Govt bars hospitals from issuing coronavirus info to media

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir in July as the deadly virus has claimed 108 lives in the Union Territory in the last fortnight.

In the first 115 days (from March 8-June 30), 101 Covid-19 deaths were witnessed in J&K, that included 89 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu. However, from 1 July to 15 July, 108 more deaths were recorded in the UT out of which 102 were reported from Kashmir and six from Jammu.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 16

The deaths more than doubling in just two weeks, reveals a high mortality of patients. While doctors believe that the rise in the number of deaths was reflective of the “actual number of cases” in the community, hospitals are grappling to accommodate moderately and critically sick COVID19 patients.

On Wednesday J&K witnessed the second highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, with 493 persons testing positive for the deadly virus. The total number of cases reached 11,666. While 9221 cases are from Kashmir 2445 are from Jammu. The share of Kashmir in total positive cases is 78.62% while 21.37% are from Jammu, according to the official figures.

Medical experts in Kashmir believe that the actual number of Covid-19 deaths in the valley is higher than what is reported as many deaths go unreported because people deliberately don't go for testing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) President, Dr Nisar Ul Hassan said the official count of Covid-19 deaths in the valley is an understatement and only provides a snapshot of the actual death toll virus has taken.

Meanwhile, the J&K administration has barred hospitals from issuing any Covid-19 related information to the media “to avoid confusion.”

An order issued by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulooo, on Wednesday ordered healthcare institutions – SKIMS Soura, GMC Srinagar/Jammu, SKIMS Bemina and directorates of health in Jammu and Kashmir to desist from issuing information to media on “COVID19 related activities”.

The reason for issuing this order, the document says, is to avoid confusion.