In two years, Kashmir sees 340% increase in Intravenous use of heroin

As Kashmir is witnessing a new epidemic of drug addiction, there has been a 340 per cent increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for Intravenous (IV) Heroin abuse.

This has spurred deep concern in Kashmiri society as well as the administration. The police have started ‘Mission Wapsi’, a programme aimed at weaning away youth from drug addiction.

Under the programme, action has been initiated against drug peddlers. However, the efforts have yielded little on the ground so far.

The records at drug de-addiction center of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar reveal that in 2019, over 3850 IV Heroin abuse cases were recorded while the number rose to 13200 in 2021, a 340 per cent jump.

In February this year, over 1400 patients were registered for IV Heroin de-addiction. According to experts more and more people continue to fall victims of substance abuse and their drug supply lines remain intact.

In 2019 a survey was conducted by the J&K administration which revealed that six lakh people - over 4.5 per cent of the total population of the Union territory (as per Census 2011 - are into some form or other of drug addiction.

What is alarming is that of these addicts, 90 per cent were found to be in the 17-33 age group. The consumption of opioids in J&K is estimated to be among the highest in the country.

Dr Yasir Rather, Incharge drug de-addiction center, GMC Srinagar said the number of IV Heroin abusers is increasing with each passing day. “There is an epidemic within an epidemic. IV Heroin abuse is very dangerous because patients get infections like hepatitis C and hepatitis B and also HIV,” he told DH.

Dr Rather said that a large number of drug abusers, running into many thousands, are a monthly affair at the Hospital’s de-addiction center. Heroin addiction, he said, could prove life threatening, especially if it is taken intravenously.

Experts believe that IV Heroin is responsible for the increase in overdose deaths in Kashmir’s young and healthy people. Many doctors have called for assigning the cause to all hospital deaths, especially if the deceased is less than 40 years of age.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the last few years have found commonalities while dealing with ‘War on Drugs’ and ‘War on Terrorism’.

“It is a big conspiracy of Pakistan as the majority of the drugs are coming from there. Investigation into some cases by the police/NIA indicates that the money generated from drugs smuggling is being utilised to finance terror and unrest in the Valley,” a senior police officer said.

He said it is a well known fact that Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) midwifed the Afghanistan-based heroin trade during the long years and in the bargain reaped huge profits to fund subversive activities in India.

“Buoyed by the success of this approach over the years, Pakistan’s Deep State has sought to use land routes to push narco-terror along its international border and Line of Control with India,” the officer revealed.

