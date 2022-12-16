'Increasing X-ray machines for baggage checks has helped ease congestion at Delhi airport T3,' says Scindia

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said increasing the number of X-ray machines for baggage checks to 18 is a "major reason" for easing congestion at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.
In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been grappling with congestion, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers and many of them have been complaining about the situation on social media.
Against this backdrop, all agencies concerned are taking action, including increasing the number of security personnel at the gates, to reduce the congestion amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.
"Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines — a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3," Scindia said in a tweet.
On Thursday, members of a Parliamentary panel questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) about congestion at the airport and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.
