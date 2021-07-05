India 'father' of Pakistan, says Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu; BJP distances itself from remark

Suraj Pal Amu, BJP Haryana spokesperson and Karni Sena president, on Sunday implored a mahapanchayat in Gurgaon district to "make history" and “not become history”, so that “no Taimur, Aurangzeb, Babur and Humayun are born”.

Amu also suggested that India was the father of Pakistan, according to an Indian Express report. In the gathering, he called for Pakistanis to be "removed from the country."

The mahapanchayat Amu called discussed religious conversion, 'love jihad', and a population control law. Targeting Saif Ali Khan and Muslims, he said no Taimur — the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son — Aurangzeb or Humayun should be born if one were to create history in India and not become history.

“Agar desh ke andar itihaas banana chahte ho, itihaas banna nahin hai, itihaas banana hai, na Taimur paida hoga, na Aurangzeb Babar Humayun paida honge, hum sau crore hain, aur wo bees crore hain," Amu was quoted as saying by the publication.

A top leader of the saffron party in Haryana told the publication that the remark was Amu's personal comments and the party had nothing to do with it.

Amu, a BJP spokesperson from 2013, served as the party's chief media coordinator in Haryana from 2014 to 2019. He was appointed again as a spokesperson last month.

The Karni Sena chief is by no means new to such controversial statements, having previously announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone willing to behead Deepika Padukone and Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali ahead of the movie's release back in 2017.