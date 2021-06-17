'India priest of peace; can to respond to aggression'

India 'priest' of world peace, equipped to respond to aggression: Rajnath Singh

The strategic roads would not only give a boost to connectivity, but facilitate faster movement of troops, he said

PTI
PTI, Kimin,
  • Jun 17 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 15:38 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India is the "priest" of world peace, but asserted it has the wherewithal to give a befitting reply to acts of aggression.

Dedicating 12 strategic roads in Kimin to the nation, he said any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications.

Also read: Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats to peace and security in the world: Rajnath Singh

The strategic roads would not only give a boost to connectivity, but facilitate faster movement of troops along the international border as well, Singh said.

"The capability of the Border Roads Organisation in construction of world-class roads despite challenges in tough and hilly terrain depicts the mantra of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'," the defence minister said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arunachal Pradesh
Rajnath Singh
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 