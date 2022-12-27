Banks' consolidated balance sheet hits 2-digit growth

Indian banks' consolidated balance sheet hits double-digit growth in FY22: RBI report

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 18:03 ist
A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

The consolidated balance sheet of Indian banks notched double-digit growth in 2021/22, after a gap of seven years, led by credit growth that accelerated to a ten-year high in the first half of the year, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Also Read | India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the economy from 2014-19: RBI paper

Banks' gross non-performing asset ratio has been declining sequentially and reached 5 per cent as of end-September, the Reserve Bank of India said in its report on the Trends and Progress of Banking in India.

