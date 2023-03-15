Indian Railways’ Bharav Gaurav train to embark on 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ on April 7

Indian Railways will launch an 18-day "Shri Ramayana Yatra" through a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train to promote pilgrimage tourism, officials said on Wednesday.

The train will start its journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on April 7 and cover prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama, they said.

The proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities, the officials said. So far, 26 Bharat Gaurav trains have been launched in the country.

The deluxe AC tourist train has a host of amazing features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massagers, the officials said.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation, viz 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach, they said.

The tour will be completed in 18 days. The first halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourists will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple and Saryuaarti, the officials said.

The subsequent destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar from where tourists will be visiting Sita’s birthplace and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) which will be covered by road.

Post Sitamarhi, the train will proceed for Buxar where the sightseeing would include Ramrekhaghat, Rameshwarnath temple followed by a dip into the Ganga.The next destination will be Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the corridor, Tulsi Mandir and Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir. On completion, the passengers will be taken to Prayagraj, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, they said.

Further, the next halt of the train will be Nasik wherein visit of Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. The next destination after Nashik will be Hampi, the ancient Krishkindha city.

Rameshwaram will be the next destination of this train tour. Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi are a part of the visit. Next halt is at Bhadrachalam where Sita Ram temple will be a part of the tour. The last stop is Nagpur before the train starts back on its return journey. Ramtek Fort and temple, where Lord Rama is believed to have stopped over for resting while in exile, is the sightseeing site at Nagpur. The train returns back to Delhi on the 18th day of its journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7,500 km in this entire tour, the officials said.

This special tourist train to promote domestic tourism will come at a price of Rs 1,14,065 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,46,545 for 1AC class cabin and Rs 1,68,950 for 1AC coupe.

Package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC tour managers, they said.