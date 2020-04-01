India's youngest coronavirus case in Mumbai

In what would be India's youngest COVID-19 positive case so far, a six-day-old infant has been tested positive with the contagious viral infection sweeping the world.

The baby boy and her mother, who too is COVID-19 positive, have been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

The boy's father said that his wife was admitted to a private hospital in Chember for delivery and had taken a private room.

The baby was born on March 26 evening.

"We were given the room where the previous patient had been tested positive," he told DH on Wednesday night, adding that it was gross negligence on part of the hospital.

"After the previous occupant's result came out as positive, we too were tested...myself, wife and the baby," he said.

Breaking down, he appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to save the baby.