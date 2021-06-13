Infiltration, militancy in control in J&K: MoS Home Reddy

Stating that the government has successfully curbed infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy Sunday asserted that militancy has been controlled in the Union Territory (UT).

The Minister who was in Jammu to lay the foundation stone of (Swami Venkateswara temple) Lord Tirupati Balaji temple, said that the overall security situation in the country has also improved in the last two years.

“In the past two years, the security situation has changed across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. We have managed to curb infiltration and terrorism stands controlled in J&K,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony.

Reddy, who was accompanied by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, said that the pilgrims who would visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine in Katra will also have an opportunity to visit the Balaji temple and pay obeisance in Jammu as well.

The Union Minister also said that the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the process of development in the UT, “but once the situation improves, we will take J&K to new heights on the development front.

Later in the day, the MoS Home is set to chair a high-level security meeting where he will take stock of the security situation in the region, especially near the LoC. This also comes amid a fresh ceasefire agreement that is in effect between India and Pakistan since February this year.

Sources said the meeting will also discuss the aspect of security preparedness for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.