International Yoga Day celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir

Along with International Yoga Day celebrations in India and across the world, the event was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with a large participation of students and officials across the Union Territory (UT).

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 with a motive to promote Yoga across the world. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the celebrations at the Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

“Yoga is India’s greatest gift to humanity and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives,” he said and added the great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, inflammation in the body and heart diseases.

“The first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali - now the discipline of Yoga and second one on cessation of the mind, is the key to understanding Yoga. Body-mind together as one in the present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength," LG Sinha added.

At University of Kashmir (KU) a large number of students and officials performed Yoga with an early-morning event by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports. Students from the University and various higher secondary schools participated in the mega programme, where instructors highlighted the benefits of Yoga.

In her message for the occasion, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan highlighted the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga which lays emphasis on the philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' or Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

She said the youth of J&K have great ability to lead mass awareness on the importance of Yoga and assured that the University will provide all its all-out support in this endeavour.

Registrar KU, Nisar A Mir chaired the International Day of Yoga celebrations and encouraged the students to continue performing Yoga with the same passion and reap its multiple benefits, especially Yoga Asanas leading to inner peace, strength and self-discovery.

Similar events were organized by various government departments across the Valley. Security forces from paramilitary CRPF, Army as well as J&K police also participated and performed Yoga to celebrate Day.