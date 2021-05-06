Intruder shot dead along border in J&K's Samba

Intruder shot dead along border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The body is still lying there and a search operation is going on in the area, a BSF official said

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 11:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Samba district on Thursday. 

A BSF official said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, troops deployed on a forward post along the IB in Samba sector shot dead the intruder. 

"The intruder was moving inside our territory and did not stop when challenged. Subsequently, he was shot dead," he said.

The body is still lying there and a search operation is going on in the area, he added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient

M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

 