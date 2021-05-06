Intruder shot dead along border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Samba district on Thursday.

A BSF official said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, troops deployed on a forward post along the IB in Samba sector shot dead the intruder.

"The intruder was moving inside our territory and did not stop when challenged. Subsequently, he was shot dead," he said.

The body is still lying there and a search operation is going on in the area, he added.