IRCTC’s 3rd private train to run on Indore, Varanasi route

The third private train of the IRCTC would run between Indore and Varanasi from this month.

The overnight train would have the same rakes as those on the Humsafar Express, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Saturday.

As per the tentative schedule, the train may start its operation during Mahashivarathri festival on February 21.

IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is already successfully running private trains on two routes: Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.

In the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Railways will allow private operators to run trains on select 150 routes on a public-private partnership basis.

Yadav said that the talks were on with stakeholders and soon the Railways will finalise the issue, he said.