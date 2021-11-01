Is Sidhu’s hegemony over accidental Punjab CM becoming evident?

Punjab’s ‘accidental’ chief minister Charanjit Channi may have his task clearly cut out, yet it’s the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who appears to be calling the shots while arguably superimposing the incumbent CM.

Sidhu writ seems to prevail both within the Congress and in matters concerning the government where the prerogative of the CM and his cabinet holds sway. Sidhu had his way yet again today, even in the face of ‘resistance’ by the chief minister, in the ‘ouster’ of Punjab’s new Advocate General APS Deol.

The new AG was selected by Channi soon after he took over as the CM. But Sidhu threw a fit over his appointment and for the appointment of the new Punjab DGP, creating an intractable situation by tendering his resignation from the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

On Monday, the new AG resigned from his post.

Sidhu, who still hasn’t withdrawn his resignation, has had the last laugh. He’s also put his foot down seeking the replacement of the incumbent DGP.

Channi, who is the first Dalit CM of the state, lacks administrative experience and was a surprise pick by the Congress central leadership after Captain Amarinder Singh's unceremonious ouster.

In the coronation of Channi as CM, Congress was eyeing the SC vote bank since Punjab has the highest per capita population of SC.

From day one, Sidhu’s hegemony over Channi was evident. He would be seen all around Channi, would pose while sipping a cup of tea on the roadside with Channi and explicitly make his presence felt. This came in complete contrast to the posturing manifested by the outgoing Congress chief Sunil Jakhar who would maintain distance especially from issues of governance that were left to the CM and his cabinet.

Sidhu became the deciding factor to get Amarinder out of office. Now, the party hopes Sidhu would walk the talk and maneuver Congress for another win in the elections that are just months away. Sidhu’s arguably condescending ways may just be out of the burden he carries to ensure the party’s win in the elections.