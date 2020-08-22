ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after exchange of fire

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested one ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell told ANI.

The accused was arrested on Friday night.

"The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

Security forces have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area from where the ISIS operative was arrested earlier today.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)