Jaish commander involved in 2019 Pulwama attack killed in Kashmir

A top commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, who was involved in 2019 Pulwama fidayeen (suicide) attack, was killed along with his accomplice in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Abu Saifullah alias Adnan Ismail alias Lamboo, who was operating in Kashmir since 2017, was killed along with another militant at Hangalmarg in Tral area of Pulwama district, police said.

“He was from the family of the Jaish chief (Moulana) Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiracy and planning of the February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack,” a police official said.

“He (Lamboo) was an expert on vehicle-borne IED, which is routinely used in Afghanistan and also in the Pulwama attack of 2019. He tried to re-establish and strengthen the Jaish outfit and utilise Awantipora, especially the Kakpora and Pampore areas of Pulwama, as a hotbed for recruiting new terrorists and transporting them to other parts for carrying out attacks,” he revealed.

The official said the identity of the second slain militant was awaited, adding that an M-4 rife, AK-47 rifle, a Glock pistol was recovered from the encounter site.

On February 14, 2019, Kashmiri fidayeen militant Adil Ahmed rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a paramilitary bus they were travelling in on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama. In the worst casualties suffered by the security forces in peacetime operations, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others wounded.

The Jaish terror outfit had claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video clip of the suicide bomber which it claimed was shot before the young man carried out the audacious attack in Lethpora, about 30 km from here.

J&K police quoting Inspector General police (IGP), Kashmir, tweeted: “Mohd Ismal Alvi @ Lamboo @ Adnan was from family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in #conspiracy & planning of #Lethpora attack. He stayed with Adil Dar till the day of fidayeen attack, the viral video of Adil Dar had his voice in it.”

The gunfight had erupted after a joint team of the army and the police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) between Namibian and Marsar, in the general area of Dachigam forest which falls under police station Khrew in Pulwama district.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight in which two militants were killed.

Pertinently 88 militants and 18 security forces and J&K police personnel have been killed in Kashmir since the beginning of this year. Out of 88 militants killed this year, 46 belonged to the LeT followed by Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Over 200 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2020 while the number of 157 in 2019. In 2018, the number of militants killed stood at 257– which was the highest in a decade.