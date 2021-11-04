J&K government reduces taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

Jammu and Kashmir government reduces taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

The Centre, on Wednesday, slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2021, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 18:41 ist

Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Thursday, decided to reduce additional Rs 7 on petrol and diesel in the Union Territory, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel.

“J&K admin has decided to reduce additional Rs 7 on Petrol & Diesel, thereby reducing Petrol price by Rs 12/litre & Diesel by Rs 17/litre in UT from today,” the Office of J&K LG tweeted.

Also Read | 11 BJP-ruled states cut taxes on petrol, diesel: Here's how much fuel costs in these cities 

LG Manoj Sinha also said that PM Modi had given a great Deepavali gift by announcing a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The Centre, on Wednesday, slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Petrol
diesel
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 