Jammu and Kashmir government reduces taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Thursday, decided to reduce additional Rs 7 on petrol and diesel in the Union Territory, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel.

“J&K admin has decided to reduce additional Rs 7 on Petrol & Diesel, thereby reducing Petrol price by Rs 12/litre & Diesel by Rs 17/litre in UT from today,” the Office of J&K LG tweeted.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji has given a great Deepawali gift by announcing reduction in excise duty on Petrol&Diesel. In addition,J&K admin has decided to reduce additional Rs.7 on Petrol&Diesel,thereby reducing Petrol price by Rs.12/litre &Diesel by Rs.17/litre in UT from today. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 4, 2021

Also Read | 11 BJP-ruled states cut taxes on petrol, diesel: Here's how much fuel costs in these cities

LG Manoj Sinha also said that PM Modi had given a great Deepavali gift by announcing a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The Centre, on Wednesday, slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: