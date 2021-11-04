Jammu and Kashmir government reduces taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Thursday, decided to reduce additional Rs 7 on petrol and diesel in the Union Territory, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel.
“J&K admin has decided to reduce additional Rs 7 on Petrol & Diesel, thereby reducing Petrol price by Rs 12/litre & Diesel by Rs 17/litre in UT from today,” the Office of J&K LG tweeted.
Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji has given a great Deepawali gift by announcing reduction in excise duty on Petrol&Diesel. In addition,J&K admin has decided to reduce additional Rs.7 on Petrol&Diesel,thereby reducing Petrol price by Rs.12/litre &Diesel by Rs.17/litre in UT from today.
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 4, 2021
Also Read | 11 BJP-ruled states cut taxes on petrol, diesel: Here's how much fuel costs in these cities
LG Manoj Sinha also said that PM Modi had given a great Deepavali gift by announcing a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel.
The Centre, on Wednesday, slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The art and ritual of rangoli
Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion
Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix
Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits
Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?
DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'
How much does a baleen whale eat?
Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club