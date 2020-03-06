Jammu and Kashmir govt rejects Davinder Singh's claim for regularising service as Deputy Superintendent of Police

Jammu and Kashmir government has rejected the claim of tainted police officer Davinder Singh for regularising his services as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the date he was posted as in-charge DSP.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Home has not only rejected the claim of Singh but seven other officers as well, reasoning that Director General of Police (DGP) is not competent authority to order placements as in-charge DSPs.

The order reads that out-of-turn promotion can be given only once in the entire service career of an employee and Singh had already availed the same. "The claim for their regularisation from an anterior date is found to be devoid of merit and hence rejected," the order reads.

The government order came after Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed the Home Department to accord consideration to the claim of petitioners in relation to their claim for regularisation as DySPs and for consequential service benefits thereupon with effect from the date they are performing duties as in-charge DSPs.

Singh was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January while he was travelling with militants of Hizbul Mujahideen in the southern Kulgam district. The disgraced officer had sheltered Naveed Babu, who deserted the police force in 2017, at his home - adjacent to the 15 Corps headquarters at Badamibagh, Srinagar. Naveed is accused of killing at least 11 migrant labourers after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Born and brought up in volatile Tral area of south Kashmir, Singh was recruited as a sub-inspector in 1990 and was initially posted at the Ram Munshi Bagh police station. Reportedly an inquiry in 1993 had found him involved in a case of extortion, but his seniors dismissed the report.

In the mid-1990s, Singh was posted in Humhama in the newly constituted counter-insurgency force of the police, the SOG. In a letter written in 2013, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack, explained how Singh, the then officer in SOG, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him."

In August 2018, he was made in-charge DSP (anti-hijacking) at the Srinagar airport.