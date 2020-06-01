Jammu and Kashmir reports fresh 155 coronavirus cases, three deaths

Jammu and Kashmir had 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the total cases reported in the Union Territory (UT) to 2,601 while three deaths were also reported taking the toll to 31.

Among fresh cases, 53 cases were reported from Ramban district, 21 from Doda, 12 from Anantnag, 11 from Kupwara, 10 from Srinagar, eight from Jammu, six each from Baramulla and Kulgam, five each from Shopian and Kathua, four each from Pulwama and Kistwar, three from Rajouri, two each from Ganderbal and Udhampur and one from Samba.

The proportion of travelers among new cases of COVID-19 dropped increased again on Monday with 96 having travel history out of the 155 reported. In Kashmir division, out of the 56 positives today, 20 were people returning from outside, while the rest, 36, had no recent travel history.

In Jammu division, 76 out of the 99 reported cases were people returning from outside. According to daily Media Bulletin number of confirmed cases has now reached 2601, out of which 1999 are in Kashmir, while 602 are in Jammu.

There are 1624 active cases of the coronavirus disease in J&K - 1157 in Kashmir and 467 in Jammu - and 946 (815 from Kashmir and 131 from Jammu) patients have recovered, it added.

The J&K has witnessed 31 COVID-19 (27 from Kashmir, 4 from Jammu) deaths so far, including three deaths reported on Monday.

J&K has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past 11-days. The UT recorded the highest single day spike of 177 new cases on Saturday. From 500 cases on 28 April to 1000 cases on 15 May, it took J&K 17 days to double its COVID19 cases. However, in the last two weeks there has been a substantial rise in positive cases.

While the first case was reported on March 9, the first 1000 patients took 80 days to accumulate. J&K government says the rise in cases is due to intensive testing.