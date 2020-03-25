Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF men killed in fratricide incident

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed on Tuesday in a fratricide incident inside paramilitary’s water wing camp at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

An official said the two from 144 battalion CRPF entered into a scuffle over some issue and fired upon each other at around 04:05 p.m. In the incident, both men suffered critical injuries.

The colleagues after hearing the gunshots rushed towards the spot and found both of them in a pool of blood. They immediately shifted them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead,” he said.

hey were identified as constables Siju and Jala Vijay. Police as per the officials have rushed to the spot soon after receiving the news about the death of two CRPF men.

Incharge spokesman CRPF, Neeraj Rathore confirmed the death of the two CRPF men in the fratricidal incident. He said that investigations and further has been initiated and details of the incident are being ascertained.

Experts attribute multiple reasons for fratricidal killing and for the continuing suicides among members of the armed forces deployed in conflict zones. These include low morale among soldiers leading to stress, poor service conditions, inadequacy of leave to go home and communication gap with superiors.