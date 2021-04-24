J&K govt designates 23 hospitals for Covid-19 patients

Jammu & Kashmir govt designates 23 hospitals for Covid-19 patients

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 24 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 15:35 ist
A medic collects swab sample for Covid-19 test, amid surge in coronavirus cases across the country, in Poonch. Credit: PTI Photo

With Covid-19 on alarming rise, Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday designated 23 hospitals as dedicated for treatment of c0oronavirus patients.

These include 15 in Kashmir division and eight in Jammu division.

In a notification, deputy director (Planning) Health and Medical Education department said that the health institutions along with their bed capacity has been designated as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

“In reference to to subject cited above. I am directed to convey approval of competent authority to notify the following health Institution along with their bed capacity as dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 treatment only in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” it reads.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu & Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

 