Jammu & Kashmir govt designates 23 hospitals for Covid-19 patients

With Covid-19 on alarming rise, Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday designated 23 hospitals as dedicated for treatment of c0oronavirus patients.

These include 15 in Kashmir division and eight in Jammu division.

In a notification, deputy director (Planning) Health and Medical Education department said that the health institutions along with their bed capacity has been designated as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

“In reference to to subject cited above. I am directed to convey approval of competent authority to notify the following health Institution along with their bed capacity as dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 treatment only in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” it reads.