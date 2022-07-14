Jammu & Kashmir govt to conduct digital contour mapping of Amarnath Cave

In the backdrop of recent cloudburst incident near Amarnath shrine, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to conduct a digital contour mapping (DCM) of Amarnath Cave and its adjoining areas to prevent human losses due to natural calamities.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he has requested the Surveyor General of India to conduct a DCM of the Amarnath Cave and its adjoining areas. “The survey will recommend steps to be taken for preventing human losses in case of natural calamities like the one on July 8 at the Cave Shrine,” he said while speaking to media persons at Raj Bhawan, here.

At least 15 pilgrims died while dozens others were injured when a massive cloudburst struck near Amarnath Shrine at around 5:30 pm on July 8. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the Shrine, damaging tents and community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.

The LG said even though a bund was constructed by the Irrigation and Flood Control department, it is believed that the casualties in the recent cloudburst would have been more “if there was no bund.”

“There is always room for further improvement…,” he said and added as every pilgrim is insured, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) will provide a cash assistance of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of those who lost lives in the cloudburst incident.

The LG said that some people were questioning the increase in the number of pilgrims to the Cave Shrine “but the fact remains that a committee constituted by the Supreme Court two years ago had fixed the number of pilgrims at 7500 from both routes—Chandanwari and Baltal.”

“The SASB, however, fixed the number of pilgrims for both routes up to 10,000 recently,” he said.