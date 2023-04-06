J&K Cong hits out at Azad for praising PM, says he stands exposed

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday slammed its former member Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying his statements on Narendra Modi are contrary to the speeches he gave in Parliament and by praising the prime minister, he was only exposing himself.

Azad, a veteran politician and former Union minister, on Wednesday, lavished praise on Modi while launching an all-out attack on the Congress party.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief said the Congress is still run by "remote control" and alleged that a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" manage its affairs.

As the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Azad used to accuse the Narendra Modi government of indulging in politics of vendetta. By giving such statements, he is contradicting himself, a J&K Congress spokesperson said.

"The statements of Azad, in which he tries to bail out the Modi government by showering praises... this change of heart started when his long tenure in the Rajya Sabha was coming to end," he said.

He is only exposing himself by praising Modi, the spokesperson said.

"It is unfortunate that the DPAP leader praised a leader who disbanded, divided and downgraded his own historical state of J&K against the wishes of people besides abrogating the rights to land and jobs, which Azad now claims to be fighting for," he said.

The same leader did not allow Azad to visit Jammu and Kashmir without orders of the Supreme Court.

"The more he shall speak, the more he shall expose himself on this aspect before the people of this UT and country. People are aware of the Congress leadership’s generosity towards him for a very long time, which he should not forget," he added.