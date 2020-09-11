J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 50,000; death toll at 854

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,578 fresh cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the Union Territory to 50,712.

This was the ninth consecutive spike of over 1000 cases reported in J&K. On Wednesday, J&K had witnessed its highest spike of 1,617 Covid-19 cases.

While on August 31 the total number of cases in the UT was 37,698, in the first 11 days of September, 13,014 positive cases have been reported. It took a month to double the positive cases in the UT as on August 11, the number was 25,931. Jammu and Kashmir reported 17,339 Covid-19 positive cases and 326 deaths in August.

Of the total 50,712 cases, 35,037 are from Kashmir and 15,169 from the Jammu division. Among 1,578 new cases, 770 belong to the Kashmir division while 808 are from the Jammu division.

According to a daily media bulletin, in the Kashmir division, 27,115 positive patients have recovered so far while in the Jammu division, 7,574 recoveries have been reported. While the Kashmir region has reported 717 deaths, the death count in the Jammu region has reached 137.

Pertinently, the Jammu division crossed the 10,000 mark last Friday and since then, in one week, it has reported more than 5,000 positive cases.

With 11,243 positive cases and 247 deaths, Srinagar district tops the list, while Jammu district with 7,697 cases and 81 deaths stands at the second position. Kishtwar district in the Jammu region has the least number of positive cases (487) and only one death.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country which is over 4,000 cases per million of the population. The national average per million population so far is 3,330. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.