J&K DGP hails police handling of post-Art 370 situation

Jammu and Kashmir Police has set an example by handling the law and order situation in the most "exemplary" way following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the annual press conference at police headquarters here, the DGP, while referring to the situation in Kashmir after scrapping of J-K's special status, said it was the biggest challenge faced by his force in 2019, but "we handled the most critical phase in the best way" and there was no civilian casualty during the period.

Dismissing claims of minors being arrested by police in Kashmir, he said that it is being used as propaganda by some people and asserted that the J-K police has acted within the limits of law.

"We are open to scrutiny. The issue reached the Supreme Court which referred it to Jammu and Kashmir high court. The matter was inquired by the HC committee. The SC said that there is no misuse of law by law enforcement agency. J-K police has acted within the limits of law," he said.

The DGP said that there were apprehensions about situation in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, especially due to the scale of violence in the Valley in 2016 after Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani was killed by security forces.

"Jammu and Kashmir police handled this situation (law and order challenge post abrogation of Article 370 and division of state) in an exemplary way. We handled the most critical phase in the best way. It is an example for handling law and order situation," Singh told reporters here.

The year threw up a "chain of challenges and we faced them with the support of public and other security forces," he said, referring to conduct of elections to panchayat and local bodies, Parliamentary polls, BDC elections and the Amarnath yatra.

The DGP said the other major challenge that the J-K police dealt with this year was the issue of drugs smuggling and a record 1,490 people were arrested.

J-K police is working on an anti-narcotic cell and has already sent a proposal on the same, he said.

He said the police has excellent synergy with all the on-ground security forces and that has been leading to good results.

When some reporters queried him on political parties criticising the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the DGP said some people have a "habitual problem".

About IED blasts in recent months, he said that they are always a threat. "All those involved in the car blast of Banihal were killed or arrested. In Pulwama (Arihal) case, all those involved were either killed or arrested. In Budgam, such a blast attempt had failed. All those involved were arrested. No one has escaped in any such case," he said.

Singh said that several sports events were also held and drugs de-addiction centres have also been set up in Kashmir at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

He said that around Rs 63 crore has been spent for police welfare and 615 medals have been awarded for meritorious service.

"The year has been much better than previous years as the police successfully accomplished many things," Singh said, adding that there has been an improvement in police infrastructure in the region and close to 10,000 youths underwent training at its centres.