J&K: Four unidentified militants killed in Shopian

Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s restive Shopian district on Sunday.



Reports said the gun battle erupted in Daramdora area of Keegam, 56 kilometres from here, after a joint team of the Army and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO), following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of ultras in the area.



“The operation was focused on an orchard area. As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hiding militants, they opened fire, triggering an encounter,” a police spokesperson said and added that in the ensuing encounter, four militants were killed.



The bodies of the slain militants were retrieved from the encounter site, he said. Their identities and affiliations were being ascertained.



“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. The police have registered a case,” he added.



Over 120 militants of various groups and nearly 70 security forces personnel have been killed in militancy-related violence in the Valley this year. Over the last three years, Shopian along with neighbouring Pulwama district have emerged as a hub new age militancy in Kashmir.



Shopian emerged on the radar of security forces immediately after the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen poster boy Burhan Wani in July 2016.



After Burhan’s killing, Shopian remained out of bounds for security forces due to relentless protests for nearly seven months, with militants seen moving around freely and posting their videos as well.



Before 2016, police records say, there were only eight militants in the district. Burhan joined militancy in 2010, and it is believed that before his death, he spent “quite some time” in villages across Shopian, influenced by the ideology of Jamat-i-Islamia, a religio-political organisation, which was banned by the Centre earlier this year.



The topography of Shopian mixed with people openly espousing the separatist cause and young boys proudly talking of their “heroes”, who died for a cause’, makes it an ideal ground for militants to make it as their base. Most villages in the district are located at a tri-junction connecting Shopian with Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag. The dense orchards provide cover to the militants.