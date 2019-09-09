J&K Governor pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jammu,
  • Sep 09 2019, 15:39pm ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2019, 16:15pm ist
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (PTI Photo)

On the eve of Muharram, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday paid tributes to the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain and other martyrs in Karbala.

In a solemn tribute to Hussain and 72 martyrs, the governor said, "Their martyrdom reminds mankind of the high principles of human dignity and morality."

He said in a statement that Hussain and his companions had sacrificed their lives for upholding the high values of truth, justice and righteousness.

The governor also prayed for peace, harmony and normalcy in J&K and Ladakh, the statement said.

Muharram is considered as one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar. The battle of Karbala, in which Hazrat Imam Hussain - the grandson of the Prophet - had attained martyrdom - is said to have been taken place in the 7th century. 

Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir
Muharram
Comments (+)
 