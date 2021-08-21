J&K govt allots three acres of land to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sanctioned over three acres of land in favour of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) in Srinagar for construction of office and Yatri Niwas on lease basis for a period of 40 years.

An order issued by J&K Revenue department reads that the land will be granted to the SASN on a nominal ground rent of Rs 10 per kanal (eight kanals = one acre) on an annual basis.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of land measuring 25 kanal situated at village Panthachowk, district Srinagar in favour of the SASB for construction of office and Yatri Niwas on lease basis for a period of 40 years from the date of taking over the possession on payment of nominal ground rent of Rs. 10/- per kanal per annum without charge of any premium subject to the condition that the land shall be used only for the purpose for which it is granted,” the order reads.

It also states that the allotment/lease shall be governed under the J&K Land Grants Act 1960 and the rules made there under. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar shall sign the lease agreement on behalf of the J&K government.

On May 26, 2008, J&K government had transferred 99 acres of forest land to the SASB in Sonamarg area of central Ganderbal district to set up temporary shelters and facilities for pilgrims. This caused a controversy, with demonstrations from the Kashmir valley against the land transfer and protests from the Jammu region supporting it.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when police fired into a crowd in Srinagar protesting the transfer of the land. On July 1, 2008 the government accepted the demands of the protesters from the valley by revoking the land transfer decision.