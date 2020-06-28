J&K govt orders to stock LPG, vacate schools spark panic in Kashmir

The government order to stock LPG cylinders and vacate school buildings for security forces in central Ganderbal district- that connects Ladakh with Kashmir - has once again created panic among people in the Valley.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the government had issued similar orders creating speculations and panic buying among the residents. The fresh orders have come at a time when Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Depsang.

And besides Kashmir is witnessing issuance of thousands of domicile certificates to non-locals due to which anger is brewing among the locals.

One of the orders to stock LPG in Kashmir has been called a “most urgent matter” and “closure of the National Highway on account of landslides” has been given as a reason. The order issued by the director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir, states that an adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu passed these directions in a meeting on June 23.

In another order, the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, has requested 16 educational institutes in the district, including ITI buildings, middle and higher secondary schools be vacated. “In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, these educational centres will be made available for the accommodation of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies,” it reads.

However, Director FCS&CA, Bashir Ahmad Khan, whose office sent the letter termed it a “routine matter”.

“We keep on writing to the Indian Oil Corporation routinely. For example, right now we have a 25-day stock, so we remind them often to ensure sufficient stocks,” he said.

Asked why such communiqué was sent during summer when the highway is usually through, Khan said, “The highway closes even if it rains a bit, or if there are landslides.”

Questioning the timing of such orders, former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah said it creates panic in Kashmir. “Government orders are creating panic in Kashmir & unfortunately after all the lies & false assurances last year even if/when the government explains these orders hardly any of us will take the assurances at face value. That said they still need to explain these orders (sic),” he tweeted.

A social media user commenting on the fresh communique wrote: “Three divisions of army deployed in Ladakh instead of one speaks everything. Any war needs atleast six months’ time for preparedness to defend if not to win. India can’t take chances (sic).”