J&K: 'Hybrid militant' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the ‘hybrid’ militant, Imran Bashir, arrested following the death of two migrant labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, was killed in an anti-militancy operation on Wednesday.

“Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site, police said. The search operation is still going on.



Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

Two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, were killed in a grenade attack by militants in the Hermain area of Shopian on Monday night. Within hours of the incident police claimed that two ‘hybrid’ militants of Lashker-e-Toiba involved in the crime were arrested.

One of the arrested ‘hybrid’ militants was Imran Bashir Ganie of Hermain, whom police claimed was killed in an anti-militancy operation on Wednesday morning.

According to police, ‘hybrid’ militants are not listed as militants, but radicalised and trained enough to carry out terror attacks and then slip back into the routine life. As most of them are teenagers and highly motivated, they do not cross the border for arms training nor do they go underground to commit violent acts.